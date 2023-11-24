Barclays plans 2,000 job cuts as part of $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan: Report
Barclays is working on its cost-saving plans of 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) which could also involve around 2,000 job cuts, mainly in the British bank's back office, according to a report published by the news agency Reuters.
