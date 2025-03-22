Barclays says half of its private credit deals in India are worth over $100 mn
Summary
- Barclays, which has been quite active in the private credit space over the past few years, is looking at big-ticket transactions.
Private credit funding, in which lenders and borrowers directly negotiate financing without engaging an intermediary, is increasing in size and complexity, as companies look to diversify their source of funding, Pramod Kumar, chief executive officer and head of investment banking - India at Barclays Plc.