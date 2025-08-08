Barclays Sued by Ex-Banker Alleging Offhand Joke Cost Him a Job

(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Barclays Plc investment banker sued the bank for unfair dismissal alleging that an offhand comment taken out of context cost him his job.

Advertisement

Mathew Humphrey, an assistant vice president in London, was dismissed for misconduct in October last year after the bank found that he tried to cover up a potential client fee error and told a junior to not disclose the issue as it could “open a can of worms.” After an internal probe the bank found that there were no issues with the fee, according to court documents.

For his part, Humphrey argues that the comment was taken much more seriously than it should’ve been after his colleague reported it to bosses.

“I misjudged the situation and regret making the joke. But what I’m being accused of has been taken much further than a flippant joke,” Humphrey said in a witness statement prepared for a London employment trial hearing. Humphrey is seeking £116,000 ($154,550) in lost compensation

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Barclays declined to comment. The bank’s lawyers have denied all the allegations.

“It is the dishonesty rather than the breach that is the issue,” Caitlin Page, a Barclays lawyer, said in a hearing this week. “It was not a joke, rather an instruction not to escalate.”

In January 2024, Humphrey’s junior colleague raised the possible client fee error. Humphrey then messaged to say he was “half tempted to just correct this quarter and move on,” the bank’s lawyers said in court filings.

He is also alleged to have told the junior to not disclose the issue until one of them left Barclays and tried to mask the possible error, according to the bank.

Humphrey didn’t respond to an email and LinkedIn message for comment. The allegations were all false and he escalated the issue to the management, Humphrey said in court documents. The junior colleague misunderstood the jokes and the bank decided to take the joke out of context as it wanted to get rid of him in the months after he took sick leave due to chronic cluster headaches.

Advertisement

Humphrey has not alleged disability discrimination. “I need to appeal and clear my name and ideally get some compensation to help me get back on my feet and find another job,” Humphrey said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com