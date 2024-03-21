Barclays to axe hundreds of investment banking jobs in multi-year profit push
Barclays Plc is planning to cut several hundred jobs from its investment bank division as part of a yearslong plan to trim costs and boost profits, according to people familiar with the matter. The job cuts will affect the workforce in global markets, research, and investment banking arm
