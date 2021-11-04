Barclays’s new CEO faces old challenges

Although Mr. Staley found a form for Barclays that seemed to work, he wasn’t able to buck the European trend of low bank returns and stock-market valuations. At the end of his tenure, the stock is down 13%, for a minus 2% total return, in line with local rivals. The shares are trading at 0.65 times tangible book value, trailing the European average of 0.79—let alone the much more highly rated U.S. peers with which Barclays tries to compete.