Baring, Blackstone look to refinance $700-mn buyouts

“Baring is in the market to refinance the HGS loans. They are in talks with most of the foreign banks on the Street. They plan to raise $730-740 million in new loans, which will repay the over $500 million existing debt arrangement that they had raised last year at the time of acquiring HGS for over $1 billion," said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media.