Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 2.13 million shares for ₹109.43 crore, data shows
04 Sep 2020

Mumbai: Private equity investor Baring India Fund III sold a 7.36% stake in Shilpa Medicare worth 306 crore, on Friday, through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data on the exchange, 6 million shares or 7.36% of equity of Raichur based Pharmaceutical firm were sold by Baring India Private Equity Fund III at an average price of 510.56 per share aggregating to 306.34 crore.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 2.13 million shares for 109.43 crore, data shows.

After Friday's share sale Baring India Private Equity Fund III holds a 1.36% stake in the firm.

From the beginning of the year, Shilpa Medicare gained 81% against a drop of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, shares of Shilpa Medicare almost doubled while Sensex was up 35%.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare on Friday ended at 510.50 on the BSE, 0.11% lower than the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.63% to close at 38,357.18 points.

