Baring PE Asia offloads 3.14% stake in Coforge for 616 crore

Coforge Ltd reported a 17% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹133 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against a net profit of ₹113.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 13.7% to ₹1,261.5 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021 over ₹1109.30 crore in the year-ago period.