Baring PE Asia to raise $350 mn debt, fund IGT Solutions buyout

“The rating upgrade factors in the strengthening of IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.’s (IGTS) credit profile, supported by widening of its global delivery footprint and scaling up of its business process outsourcing (BPO) services, with support from its IT and digitisation services. These factors have supported the company’s strong financial risk profile, marked by healthy revenue growth, improvement in profit margins and strong debt protection metrics in FY2022. Moreover, the revenue growth momentum is likely to be sustained over the near to medium term, supported by considerable uptick in airline passenger traffic and the tourism sector," the rating agency said.