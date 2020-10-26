Baring Private Equity Asia sells 6.27% stake in Coforge Ltd for 878 crore

As per data available on the NSE and the BSE, Hulst BV offloaded a total of 38 lakh shares. On the NSE, it sold 29 lakh shares at an average price of ₹2,310.56 valuing the deal at more than ₹670 crore. It offloaded 9 lakh shares at an average price of ₹2,312.03 on the BSE for ₹208 crore.