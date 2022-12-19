Barnes & Noble store expansion leads big-box real-estate revival in 2023

He’s not alone. Several other big-box retailers are expanding again after years of shutting stores, a sign of the industry’s resilience emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. Discount-clothing store Burlington is on track to open 87 net new stores during the fiscal year ending Jan. 28. Ross Stores expects to add 92 net new off-price clothing and home-accessories locations this year. TJX Companies Inc., the parent of retailers including T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, has added 104 net new locations this year with plans for a further 1,500 in the coming years, according to a spokesman.