Barnes & Noble store expansion leads big-box real-estate revival in 2023
- The bookseller is opening more stores than it is closing, including two in the Boston area in locations formerly occupied by Amazon Books
Barnes & Noble plans to grow its fleet by 30 stores next year, the latest sign that big-box retailers are expanding again after years of shrinking their real-estate footprints.
Barnes & Noble plans to grow its fleet by 30 stores next year, the latest sign that big-box retailers are expanding again after years of shrinking their real-estate footprints.
The bookseller had been contracting for more than a decade as it struggled to compete with Amazon.com Inc. and other online retailers, and now has about 125 fewer stores than it did at its peak 14 years ago. But this year Barnes & Noble is opening more stores than it is closing, including two Boston-area stores in locations formerly occupied by Amazon Books.
The bookseller had been contracting for more than a decade as it struggled to compete with Amazon.com Inc. and other online retailers, and now has about 125 fewer stores than it did at its peak 14 years ago. But this year Barnes & Noble is opening more stores than it is closing, including two Boston-area stores in locations formerly occupied by Amazon Books.
Barnes & Noble stores have experienced robust customer demand coming out of the pandemic as all booksellers benefited from people turning to books while stuck at home, according to Chief Executive James Daunt. The company also benefited from improvements it made to stores while they were closed, he added.
“We’ve now got both the profitability and the confidence to start opening up stores again," said Mr. Daunt, who took the helm at Barnes & Noble in 2019.
He’s not alone. Several other big-box retailers are expanding again after years of shutting stores, a sign of the industry’s resilience emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. Discount-clothing store Burlington is on track to open 87 net new stores during the fiscal year ending Jan. 28. Ross Stores expects to add 92 net new off-price clothing and home-accessories locations this year. TJX Companies Inc., the parent of retailers including T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, has added 104 net new locations this year with plans for a further 1,500 in the coming years, according to a spokesman.
Big-box operators are expanding more cautiously than in the past, retail and real-estate executives say, when companies opened too many locations too quickly and sales couldn’t keep up. Retailers today are researching potential locations extensively before signing leases and using sales and location-tracking technology to pinpoint where new stores will be successful and what size footprint is needed.
“A lot of these retailers in the big-box categories are getting much smarter due to technology and information," said Anjee Solanki, national director of retail services and practice groups, U.S., for real-estate firm Colliers. “You couldn’t do that before."
Leasing for large-format retail space of 20,000 square feet or larger is on track to reach 60 million square feet this year, on par with 2021 levels but below 2019’s total of 77 million square feet, said Brandon Svec, national director of U.S. retail analytics for data firm CoStar Group Inc.
“Overall it continues at a measured pace," he said.
Big-box’s expansion peaked in 2007, when companies leased and built more than 130 million square feet of large-format retail, Mr. Svec said.
The rapid growth halted during the 2008 financial crisis when consumer spending cratered. Within a decade, hundreds of companies, including big players such as Toys ‘R’ Us and Sports Authority, were filing for bankruptcy and closing swaths of stores.
Covid-19 finished off a number of other struggling retailers, but the “right-sizing" of bricks-and-mortar retail was largely completed before the pandemic, Mr. Svec said. The retail industry overall is now in a much stronger position, and retailers have announced far more store openings than closures this year.
Barnes & Noble’s recent expansion plans come after years of shrinking its real-estate portfolio. The chain bookseller peaked at 726 locations nationwide in 2008 and now has about 600, according to the company.
Many of the new bookstores are smaller in size and opening in markets where larger locations had closed. On Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Barnes & Noble recently signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot bookstore a block away from the 50,000-square-foot, multilevel underground Barnes & Noble store that closed during the pandemic.
The new location, across from a Whole Foods grocer, is a ground-floor space that previously housed a Duane Reade pharmacy.
“From a real estate perspective they were able to be thoughtful and nimble enough to fit into a different size space," said Ariel Schuster, who brokered the transaction and is vice chairman at the real-estate firm Newmark.
Barnes & Noble will continue to open large bookstores, but Mr. Daunt said the size of new stores is dictated by what is available and affordable. The bookseller is focused primarily on making each location a place where shoppers will linger, Mr. Daunt said. A recently opened store in Riverhead, N.Y., features full-height bookshelves arranged in a layout that is more analogous to an independent bookstore “maze" than the supermarket-style layout of the chain’s standard big-box locations.
“It creates a completely different browsing experience," said Mr. Daunt, who founded and still owns an independent bookstore group in his native U.K.
It is a sharp turn from the company’s previous strategy, when executives pushed to open big stores that were crammed with books and staffed with the cheapest labor possible, Mr. Daunt said.
“It was running really bad bookstores that were dull, unengaging and dispirited," he said. “If you do that, your sales go down by a lot and you end up having to close stores."
Barnes & Noble closed about 20 net stores during the pandemic and used the period when businesses were closed to substantially overhaul its stores and stock.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text