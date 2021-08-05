Baroda AMC appoints Suresh Soni as chief executive officer

Soni’s 25 years worth of experience spans across investment and business management. He has varied experience of working with startups as well as global giants and across retail as well as institutional clients. In his prior roles, Suresh worked for around 15 years at Deutsche Asset Management. Recently, he was the CEO at Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, one of the largest alternative asset managers in the country.

