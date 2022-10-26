Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has informed that Prashant Pimple has been appointed as the chief investment officer - fixed income of the asset management company (AMC) with effect from October 19, 2022.

Alok Sahoo, who was the head - fixed income earlier, resigned from the services after working in the fund house for almost 14 years.

Pimple has an overall experience of 16 years. His last stint was with JM Financials AMC as CIO – fixed income. Prior to that, he also worked with Nippon India Mutual Fund, Fidelity Fund Management, ICICI Bank, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, Saraswat Co-op bank and Small Industrial Development Bank of India. Pimple has done his B.Com, MMS (Finance).

Baroda Asset Management India and BNP Paribas Asset Management India have merged to form Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund with effect from 14 March, 2022.

The merged fund house currently has 12 debt funds namely – Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and PSU Bond Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Credit Risk Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Dynamic Bond Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Liquid Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Medium Duration Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Overnight Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Gilt Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Short Duration Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Ultra Short Duration Fund.

Talking about the investing philosophy of debt funds at the AMC, Suresh Soni, CEO, BBNP Mutual Fund told Mint the following in an interview in March 2022 –“now, as fund managers, we can do value addition on two aspects. One is on macro view, that is, taking an interest rate view and the micro view is doing the company credit research. In fixed income business, there are a lot of people who are trying to be smart, we are trying not to be stupid. And in fixed income, a good way to outperform is to avoid mistakes, to avoid very aggressive calls and being completely mindful of the fact that risks have a very disproportionate impact on return."