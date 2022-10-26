Baroda BNP Paribas AMC names Prashant Pimple as CIO- Fixed Income1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 05:26 PM IST
Pimple has an overall experience of 16 years. His last stint was with JM Financials AMC as CIO – fixed income.
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has informed that Prashant Pimple has been appointed as the chief investment officer - fixed income of the asset management company (AMC) with effect from October 19, 2022.