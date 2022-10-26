Baroda BNP Paribas AMC names Prashant Pimple as CIO- Fixed Income

Talking about the investing philosophy of debt funds at the AMC, Suresh Soni, CEO, BBNP Mutual Fund told Mint the following in an interview in March 2022 –“now, as fund managers, we can do value addition on two aspects. One is on macro view, that is, taking an interest rate view and the micro view is doing the company credit research. In fixed income business, there are a lot of people who are trying to be smart, we are trying not to be stupid. And in fixed income, a good way to outperform is to avoid mistakes, to avoid very aggressive calls and being completely mindful of the fact that risks have a very disproportionate impact on return."

