(Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. said it will have to halt mining in Mali soon if the government doesn’t stop disrupting exports and operations at its mine.

The world’s No. 2 gold producer is locked in an acrimonious dispute with the authorities in the West African nation over the distribution of revenue and profit from the vast Loulo-Gounkoto complex. A court in the military-run country even put out an arrest warrant last month for Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow.

Barrick said Monday an “interim attachment order” had been issued against the gold stockpiles on site, without specifying which court made the decision. That demand, combined with an ongoing block on exports, means the company “will have no choice but to temporarily suspend operations” unless the matter is resolved “within the coming week,” the company said.

Shares of Barrick fell as much as 1.8% in New York on Monday.

Negotiations between Barrick and Mali over how to divide earnings from Loulo-Gounkoto have soured in recent months. The junta has detained and charged four of the miner’s local employees and the Toronto-based company has initiated arbitration proceedings against the government.

Barrick “remains committed to constructive engagement with the government of Mali to resolve the existing disputes amicably,” the company said. Other major gold producers in the country have already announced agreements that involve large payments to the state and higher royalty rates.

Mali’s mining ministry spokesman Mbaye Coulibaly declined to comment when reached by phone.

