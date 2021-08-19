NEW DELHI: Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures on Thursday announced that it has signed Indian Women's Hockey goalkeeper Savita to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see the firm managing all the commercial interests of Savita.

"Savita has played a key role in many victories for the Indian team, the most important of them all being the 1-0 victory against Japan which helped India book a place in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. We are privileged to manage Savita going forward and we are looking forward to a fantastic association," said Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures.

Born in Jodhkan, Sirsa district, Haryana, Savita is known as "The Wall" of the Indian team. She has been part of multiple victories of the national team which includes a Bronze Medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Savita played a crucial role in India booking a place in the Rio Olympics 2016.

She saved six chances in the 1-0 victory against Japan at the 2015 World Hockey League semi-finals to help India qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. Savita also played a crucial role in India's historic 1-0 victory against Australia in the quarterfinals of the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, which eventually helped the national side to record their best-ever (4th place) finish at the Olympic Games. Savita was also adjudged the Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year 2015 and the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 2018 Asia Cup.

Founded in 2014, Baseline Ventures is a sports, events, entertainment and licensing firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Singapore. It manages athletes including PV Sindhu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Smriti Mandhana, Prithvi Shaw, Pankaj Advani, Sardar Singh, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa.

