Baseline Ventures to represent Indian Women's Hockey Team goalkeeper Savita

She saved six chances in the 1-0 victory against Japan at the 2015 World Hockey League semi-finals to help India qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. Savita also played a crucial role in India's historic 1-0 victory against Australia in the quarterfinals of the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, which eventually helped the national side to record their best-ever (4th place) finish at the Olympic Games. Savita was also adjudged the Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year 2015 and the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 2018 Asia Cup.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}