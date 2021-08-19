Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Baseline Ventures to represent Indian Women's Hockey Team goalkeeper Savita

Baseline Ventures to represent Indian Women's Hockey Team goalkeeper Savita

Premium
Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia during an interaction with the media, (PTI)
1 min read . 03:40 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures on Thursday announced that it has signed Indian Women's Hockey goalkeeper Savita to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see the firm managing all the commercial interests of Savita.

NEW DELHI: Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures on Thursday announced that it has signed Indian Women's Hockey goalkeeper Savita to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see the firm managing all the commercial interests of Savita.

NEW DELHI: Sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures on Thursday announced that it has signed Indian Women's Hockey goalkeeper Savita to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see the firm managing all the commercial interests of Savita.

"Savita has played a key role in many victories for the Indian team, the most important of them all being the 1-0 victory against Japan which helped India book a place in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. We are privileged to manage Savita going forward and we are looking forward to a fantastic association," said Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures.

"Savita has played a key role in many victories for the Indian team, the most important of them all being the 1-0 victory against Japan which helped India book a place in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. We are privileged to manage Savita going forward and we are looking forward to a fantastic association," said Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Born in Jodhkan, Sirsa district, Haryana, Savita is known as "The Wall" of the Indian team. She has been part of multiple victories of the national team which includes a Bronze Medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Savita played a crucial role in India booking a place in the Rio Olympics 2016.

She saved six chances in the 1-0 victory against Japan at the 2015 World Hockey League semi-finals to help India qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. Savita also played a crucial role in India's historic 1-0 victory against Australia in the quarterfinals of the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, which eventually helped the national side to record their best-ever (4th place) finish at the Olympic Games. Savita was also adjudged the Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year 2015 and the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 2018 Asia Cup.

Founded in 2014, Baseline Ventures is a sports, events, entertainment and licensing firm with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Singapore. It manages athletes including PV Sindhu, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Smriti Mandhana, Prithvi Shaw, Pankaj Advani, Sardar Singh, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lag in jabs for 45+ ...

Premium

5 investing mistakes you should never make

Premium

How to invest ₹1 lakh in the present market

Premium

Loan auto debit data holds out recovery hopes

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!