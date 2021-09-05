Edtech company, BasicFirst announced that it will be providing Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) to teachers and educators on its platform.

Over 150 teachers who are associated full-time as well as part-time with the platform will be eligible for ESOPs, depending on their tenure with the platform, the company said.

This is not the first time an edtech has issued ESOPs to its teacher partners. Earlier in July, this year, edtech unicorn Unacademy said that the company will be providing stock options to its teachers.

Unacademy plans to issue stock options worth $40 million to its teachers, over the course of the next few years.

“We intend to thank and reward them through our Teachers Stock Options (TSOPs) by motivating them as well as contributing to the success of BasicFirst through this programme. With this, we want to share our achievement with teachers, which will further foster their and their family's belongingness to our institution and instil a sense of shared ownership," Randhir Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, BasicFirst Learning.

Currently, BasicFirst has over 150 teachers on its platform.

Four-year old, BasicFirst, a bootstrapped edtech startup, provides specialized courses for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), as well as Olympiads.

The company also provides courses for students from grades sixth to 12th. It delivers customized interactive educational content that is curated by instructors/ teachers, while also providing personalized live e-learning sessions.

In recent times, BasicFirst claims to have seen a month-on-month growth of 100% with a 52% compound annual growth rate in the last nine months, due to a strong demand arising from Tier II and beyond locations.

The company recently announced the appointment of a new chief technology officer, as well as it’s recruitment strategy for talent across marketing, sales, and technical profiles.

