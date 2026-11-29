Mumbai: British American Tobacco Plc is expected to sell its entire stake in ITC hotels in a $246 million transaction through a block deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.
Mumbai: British American Tobacco Plc is expected to sell its entire stake in ITC hotels in a $246 million transaction through a block deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.
The deal is expected to occur at a floor price of ₹175 apiece, marking a 5.2% discount to Friday’s close, the term sheet showed. Jefferies acted as the sole advisor to the transaction. Emails sent to BAT, ITC Hotels and Jefferies did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.
The deal is expected to occur at a floor price of ₹175 apiece, marking a 5.2% discount to Friday’s close, the term sheet showed. Jefferies acted as the sole advisor to the transaction. Emails sent to BAT, ITC Hotels and Jefferies did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.
The development comes after BAT already sold a 9% stake in ITC Hotels for about ₹3,800 crore, cutting its holding in the company to 6.3 percent in December.
Exit strategy
In February 2025, BAT’s chief executive officer Tadeu Marroco emphasized that the company has no interest in becoming a long-term shareholder of a hotel chain in India, Mint reported from an earnings call.
He added that the company will look for the right moment to divest to ensure maximum shareholder value. "We will be divesting, and we will be using proceeds to make sure that we get to the leverage corridor oftwo and a half and two by 2026," Marroco had said.
ITC Hotels shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year, closing at ₹184.60 on Friday. ITC Hotels Limited began trading as a separate listed company on 29 January, 2025, after its demerger from ITC Ltd.
ITC Hotels reported a 52% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹203 crore for the September quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations rose 26% to ₹1,054 crore. Its financials were supported by higher occupancy and average room rates.