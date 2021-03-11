Bata India appoints actor Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

MUMBAI: Footwear company Bata India Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of actor Kartik Aaryan as new brand ambassador. The association will begin with the launch of new campaign by Bata. The actor will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums.

“At Bata, we have been transforming the brand by making our stores more inviting & changing our portfolio to have more casuals, sneaker & fashion styles to attract more millennials. Kartik with his positive energy and easy-going approach relates very well with the youth today. Our association with Kartik will help in further strengthening our connection with the youth and bringing to fore our younger brands like Bata Red Label, North Star, Power, and Hush Puppies," said Anand Narang, vice president-marketing, Bata India Ltd.

Bata India sells footwear, accessories and bags across brands such as Bata, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bat a Comfit and Bubblegummers, to name a few. It retails in more than 1,600 Bata own and franchisee stores, on bata.in and in thousands of multi-brand footwear dealer stores pan-India. The company has recently launched new channels like Bata Chat Shop, Bata Home Delivery and Bata Store-on-Wheels for neighbourhood communities to make its products accessible to consumers.

Mint reported that the company, which has been hit by pandemic, returned to profit in the December quarter, after losses in the preceding two quarters, though it was still down 75% from a year ago.

Importantly, the decline in revenue persisted with a year-on-year drop at nearly 26% in Q3. Bata has taken several initiatives to accelerate recovery, such as ramping up sales through digitally enabled platforms, which now account for about 15% of total sales.

