Bata India appoints actor Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

“At Bata, we have been transforming the brand by making our stores more inviting & changing our portfolio to have more casuals, sneaker & fashion styles to attract more millennials. Kartik with his positive energy and easy-going approach relates very well with the youth today. Our association with Kartik will help in further strengthening our connection with the youth and bringing to fore our younger brands like Bata Red Label, North Star, Power, and Hush Puppies," said Anand Narang, vice president-marketing, Bata India Ltd.

