Bata grabs rights to manufacture, sell Nine West brand in India

New Delhi: Footwear retailer and manufacturer Bata India on Monday said it has signed a licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group to launch and sell lifestyle brand Nine West in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“….Under the arrangement, Bata India will have rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West shoes and accessories, across India through its stores," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Authentic Brands is a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment platform, with a portfolio of over 40 brands. Authentic connects brands with partners and a network of operators, distributors and retailers. It has a retail footprint in more than 150 countries. Its brand portfolio includes David Beckham, Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Ted Baker, Hervé Léger, Hickey Nautica, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Nine West, among several others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022, Authentic Brands Group announced the acquisition of sportswear brand Reebok from Adidas.

In fiscal 2023, Bata India reported revenue from operations at ₹3,451 crore. In India. Bata has four manufacturing facilities in the country, with a retail presence through 2,050 stores in multiple cities. Bata India sold 48.46 million footwear pairs last fiscal.

Nine West, on the other hand, is a premium brand of footwear, bags and watches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bata India has been working towards a strategy of casualization and premiumization of its portfolio. On the premium end, the company sells brands such as Hush Puppies, Marie Claire, Red Label, among others.

