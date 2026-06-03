Bata India bets on improving inventory reduction through efficiency steps, omni-channel strategy

Neethi Lisa Rojan
2 min read3 Jun 2026, 09:40 PM IST
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Bata India reported a 13% reduction in gross inventory in the Q4 FY26 year on year, one of the lowest in several quarters.
Summary
Bata India emphasizes inventory reduction through efficiency, with a 13% decrease in gross inventory in the latest quarter. The company's omni-channel strategy and product expansion plans signal future growth despite challenges.

Bata India said there is room for improvement in inventory reduction as the footwear maker focuses on efficiency.

“Inventory, while I would say 70% or 75% of the job is done... there is some amount of improvement still left in our view,” managing director and chief executive officer Gunjan Shah said on a call with analysts following its quarterly results.

The company reported a 13% year-on-year reduction in gross inventory in Q4 of FY26.

“Inventory days improved sharply to 73 (vs 85 days in FY25), the lowest in several years, driven by an accelerated clearance of aged inventory, decluttering initiatives and tighter inventory control,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report on 27 May.

The inventory reduction was aided by the omni-channel strategy that the company adopted.

Also Read | Nestlé India flags shaky demand from urban middleclass as incomes lag

“Four months since December, we've now almost 700+ stores that are fulfilling online orders and therefore leveraging the same inventory,” Bata executives said.

Bata India reported a 95.2% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to 2.2 crore in Q4, hurt by a voluntary retirement scheme charge and a foreign exchange-related accounting loss. The company said raw material prices rose in the mid-single digits.

“Inflation cost is monitorable. It is basically in the range of over 5 to 6% blended across materials,” the management said.

However, Bata has not passed on the raw material price hikes to customers yet. New designs, expansion of stores and marketing will help growth in the coming year.

Also Read | Bata India Q4 profit plunges 95% on VRS costs, forex losses

“Over the next 12 months, there will be a massive amount of upliftment of the product, from a central product design perspective,” the management said.

Marketing expenses

Bata said its focus on products such as sneakers will help attract younger customers. The company has about 2,000 retail stores. Marketing expenses rose – advertising spends increased 1.5x in the quarter, with 80-85% on digital spends.

The company is also focusing on reducing the share of products sold on discount.

“If the growth is overall x, then the full-price sale growth is actually almost 2x, or maybe a little higher,” the management said.

Bata posted a “volume-led” 4.9% revenue growth to 827.6 crore in the quarter. It said demand has been improving and March was better than January in terms of sales.

Also Read | FMCG firms brace for slower volume growth, look to shield margins

Bata shares declined 0.63% to 666.05 at the close on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.33%. Shares of the company have dropped 29.65% so far in 2026 compared with a 10.4% fall in the Nifty.

About the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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