Bata India likely to tie-up with Adidas: Report1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Bata India in talks with Adidas for strategic partnership in domestic market, a news report said.
Footwear maker Bata India is in talks with atheletics shoemaker giant Adidas for a strategic partnership for the domestic market, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources. The report said Bata India is likely to tie up with Adidas for the Indian market. The talks between the two footwear giants are at an advanced stage, and added, "final deal contours in the work".