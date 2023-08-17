Bata India likely to tie-up with Adidas: Report

The company is looking at the growth and expansion of both its franchisee and multi-brand stores. In FY2023 it crossed 2,000 plus stores across all formats and will expand its presence in smaller towns and cities and will collaborate with small and medium entrepreneurs to bring franchisee stores under the Bata fold to expand the availability of its products across the country. Bata India aims to expand the number of franchisee stores to 500 by 2025, Chairman Windlass said.