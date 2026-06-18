Bata India names Sanjay Rao as MD & CEO, shares surge over 16%

New Delhi: Footwear major Bata India Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjay Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Rao succeeds Gunjan Shah, who will conclude his tenure upon completion of his five-year mandate leading the business, Bata India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

He joins Bata India from Nike, where he most recently served as senior director, Nike Retail, overseeing the France and Benelux markets, it added.

Rao brings more than two decades of retail and consumer leadership experience across India, South Asia, China and Europe.

Prior to Nike, Rao spent several years with Inditex, where he played a pivotal role in establishing Zara's business in India through its joint venture with the Tata Group. He subsequently held senior leadership positions across India, South Asia and China, the company said.

He has also served as Country Director for Guess in France and holds an MBA from INSEAD, it added.,

"Sanjay brings deep retail and consumer experience, international perspective and a strong understanding of the Indian market. He knows how to build businesses, develop teams and create momentum," Bata Group CEO Panos Mytaros said.

Noting that India is one of Bata Group's most important markets and one of its biggest long-term growth opportunities, he said,"Bata India has a powerful brand, deep consumer trust, strong foundations and significant room to grow."