Footwear maker Bata India Limited has on-boarded Bollywood actor Disha Patani as the new brand ambassador, the company said on Saturday.

Patani will be seen promoting various popular labels under the Bata umbrella.

The move comes as Bata aims to appeal younger shoppers and position itself as a "fashion forward" brand.

“Regarded as the face of next-gen Bollywood, Disha is currently one of the most popular actors in the country. Known for her exceptional fashion sense and fitness, Disha is widely regarded as a trend setter," the company said.

In 2021—Patani starred in Radhe, a Hindi action film featuring Salman Khan

“We are happy to have Disha on board as the new face of Bata. At Bata, we have been on a quest to transform the brand imagery and deliver on the aspirations of the youth of the country. Over the years, we have established Bata as a brand that is contemporary and remains relevant with changing times," said Gunjan Shah, CEO, Bata India Limited.

Shah said the company, which sells over 47 million pairs of footwear annually through its 1,500 Bata-owned and franchised stores, has been launching more sneakers, casual and 2-mile fashion styles. Its products are also sold on bata.in and in thousands of multi-brand footwear dealer stores pan-India.

The association with Patani will help the brand in further connecting with the youth and millennials and taking Bata’s brand appeal to the next level, said Shah.

Bata India is among the top footwear retailers in India, offering footwear, accessories and bags across brands such as Bata, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit, Bubble Gummers among other brands.

In the past—Bata has associated with celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, and cricket player Smriti Mandhana for various labels under Bata.

