Bata India shares surge 16% after Nike Retail executive is appointed CEO

Mumbai: Shares of Bata India Ltd soared over 16% after the footwear maker announced a new CEO on Thursday, ending the day among the best-performing stocks on the bourses.

The board of directors approved the appointment of Sanjay S Rao as whole time director and CEO with effect from 24 August and as managing director from 1 October to 23 August 2031, Bata India said in a stock exchange filing. Current MD and CEO Gunjan Shah will complete his five-year term on 30 September.

Rao currently serves as senior director of Nike Retail, where he oversees France and the Benelux markets – Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. He previously worked in senior roles in global apparel companies Guess and Inditex, the owners of Zara and Massimo Dutti.

Bata India shares surged 16.5% to ₹790.45 at the close on the BSE on Thursday. The benchmark Sensex gained 0.33%. Bata India shares have lost over 16% so far this year.

“Changes in management are generally seen positively in the market,” Aniket Salunkhe, a research analyst at Sunrise Gilts & Securities and an investor in Bata India Ltd, told Mint. “Besides, Bata had fallen sharply over the past year after weak demand, disappointing quarterly results and earnings downgrades. With the stock trading much closer to its 52-week low than its high, the leadership announcement encouraged bargain hunting.”

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“Sanjay brings deep retail and consumer experience, international perspective and a strong understanding of the Indian market. He knows how to build businesses, develop teams and create momentum,” Panos Mytaros, CEO of Bata Group, said in a statement. “He is the right leader to take Bata India forward into its next phase of accelerated growth.”

Mytaros said Bata India has a powerful brand, deep consumer trust, strong foundations and significant room to grow and added that India is one of the Bata Group’s most important markets.

“The next chapter must be about becoming even closer to consumers, strengthening our relevance, responding faster to trends and giving consumers the shoes they want for every part of their lives,” Mytaros said.

Gen-Z pivot Bata India is in the midst of a turnaround plan involving cutting inventory and the number of vendors, streamlining store networks, appealing to Gen-Z consumers and driving more online sales even as its financials suffer.

The company reported a more than 95% year-on-year drop in net profit for the quarter ended March largely due to a voluntary retirement scheme and foreign exchange-related accounting losses. Sales for FY26 were little changed as the company worked on reducing inventory and streamlining its collection of shoes, Shah told analysts on an investor call.

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“While there are some legs to go, the single largest piece that is going to happen in that front and which will – I will share with you at the right moment – is our proposition from a sneakers perspective,” Shah said on the analyst call held on 3 June. “And that work is in progress right now. And how do we bring that alive to consumers, how do we want to present it to consumers as well as the kind of product portfolio because there is a big overlap between the younger consumers and the sneaker world. And how do we make sure that that comes alive is, I think, going to be one big answer to the question that you're raising, but it's a live one.”

Earlier this year, Shah told Mint in an interview that Bata India aims to bring up to a fourth of its sales from digital platforms in the next three years. It is spending heavily on influencer marketing to appeal to Gen-Z shoppers even as listed rivals Metro and Campus Footwear reported 9-15% growth in sales in FY26.

Analysts have been lukewarm to the company’s turnaround plan so far.