NEW DELHI : Bata India announced a dividend of ₹4 per share on Wednesday despite posting a net loss of ₹89.31 crore in FY2020-21. The company posted a net profit of 32.89 crore in FY2019-20. On a share price of ₹1,622.85 this works out to a dividend yield of just 0.24%.

According to data from Rupeevest, 75 mutual fund schemes have invested in Bata India as of 30 April 2021. The largest exposure as a share of assets is in Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund at 4.30% of AUM (Assets under Management). This comes to ₹1,006 crore. The top 5 mutual fund with exposure are:

Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund (4.30% of AUM)

Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund (3.30% of AUM)

IDFC Flexi Cap (2.61% of AUM)

DSP Midcap (2.31% of AUM)

Mirae Asset Greater Consumer Fund (2.09% of AUM)

The Bata India stock has delivered strong returns over the past 5 years with a CAGR of 24.15%. Over the past year however, it has lagged the S&P BSE Midcap Index delivering just 16.57% compared with 80.2% for the index. The scheme with the largest allocation to it Invesco India Focused 20 was launched in September 2020 and has delivered 35% returns since inception.

