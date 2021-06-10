Bata India: These 5 mutual funds have the largest exposure

The Bata India stock has delivered strong returns over the past 5 years with a CAGR of 24.15%. Over the past year however, it has lagged the S&P BSE Midcap Index delivering just 16.57% compared with 80.2% for the index. The scheme with the largest allocation to it Invesco India Focused 20 was launched in September 2020 and has delivered 35% returns since inception.