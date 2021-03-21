As offices start reopening after a span of almost a year, footwear company Bata India has introduced a new range called "Relaxed Workwear", helping the transition back to life at office. The company has launched a new campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan promoting the new range that promises relaxed fit providing home-like comfort in office.





Conceptualized by Contract Advertising, the advertisement features Aaryan as he listens to his roommate cribbing about having to wear formal shoes all over again. He expresses his worry about working all day long from office in uncomfortable shoes. At this point, Aaryan introduces him to Bata’s Relaxed Workwear range the comfort of which takes his friend by surprise. As he steps out of the shoes, Aaryan quickly takes them away and cheekily asks him to visit a Bata store and get a new pair for himself.

The range offers a wide variety of footwear from Bata and its sub-brands such as Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Hush Puppies and Naturalizer. The collection comprises sneakers, boots and loafers.

“With offices resuming, people are staring at yet another lifestyle-altering change in a span of just one year. Everyone has gotten used to operating from the comfort of their homes, and understandably, they may find it difficult to readjust to life at office noted Anand Narang, vice-president–marketing and customer services, Bata India Limited.

"We wanted to contribute in making the transition easier for people, which led us to conceptualize and develop probably footwear industry’s first Relaxed Workwear range for both women and men. This unique footwear range looks formal & stylish yet offers the comfort of a casual footwear and is available in season’s latest colors and designs," he added.

The campaign will be promoted across television, digital, social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram) and video streaming platforms such as Zee5, SonyLIV and Disney Hotstar. It will also be promoted throughout the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Contract India, said, “It was an interesting task where the official workwear brand wanted to redefine what workwear meant in the post pandemic times. Currently, there is a genuine need for relaxed footwear that one can easily wear to work as well. Kartik Aaryan, the new brand ambassador is an apt choice who delivers this message in his own tongue-in-cheek manner."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via