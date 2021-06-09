Bata India also announced appointment of Vidhya Srinivasan as Director Finance and CFO (Key Managerial Personnel) Whole-time Director of the company for five years, as incumbent R K Gupta retires on June 30, 2021
India's largest shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 23.3% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹38.40 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations was down to ₹589.90 crore during the quarter under review from ₹620.57 crore in the corresponding quarter Q4FY20, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Bata India also announced appointment of Vidhya Srinivasan as Director Finance and CFO (Key Managerial Personnel) Whole-time Director of the company for five years, as incumbent R K Gupta retires on June 30, 2021.
Besides, Radha Rajappa has been appointed as an independent director for a term of 5 consecutive years with immediate effect, it added.
Shares of Bata India on Wednesday settled at ₹1,557.70 apiece on BSE, down 1.06 per cent from the previous close.
