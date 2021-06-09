Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bata Q4 results: Net profit falls 23% to 29 cr, announces dividend of 4/share

Bata Q4 results: Net profit falls 23% to 29 cr, announces dividend of 4/share

Bata India
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

India's largest shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 23.3% fall in consolidated net profit at 29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of 38.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations was down to 589.90 crore during the quarter under review from 620.57 crore in the corresponding quarter Q4FY20, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bata also said that its board has recommended a dividend of 80%, which is 4 per equity share of 5 each for 2020-21.

Commenting on the results, Bata CEO Sandeep Kataria said: “The Q4 results are satisfactory for us, considering Q3 sales have historically been always better because of the festive season.

“We continued our march towards recovery via our channel expansion efforts via Franchising, distribution and marketplaces routes," he said.

Total expenses were at 563.90 crore, down 2.69 per cent from 579.46 crore in January-March 2019-20.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, Bata India reported a net loss of 89.31 crore. It had a net profit of 32.89 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operation in the fiscal year was down 44.1 per cent to 1,708.48 crore. It was 3,056.11 crore in 2019-20.

Bata India also announced appointment of Vidhya Srinivasan as Director Finance and CFO (Key Managerial Personnel) Whole-time Director of the company for five years, as incumbent R K Gupta retires on June 30, 2021.

Besides, Radha Rajappa has been appointed as an independent director for a term of 5 consecutive years with immediate effect, it added.

Shares of Bata India on Wednesday settled at 1,557.70 apiece on BSE, down 1.06 per cent from the previous close.

