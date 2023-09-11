Batteries included: Amara Raja's game plan

But can Amara Raja realistically think of becoming the leader in the domestic lithium-ion battery space? To do so, it needs to develop an efficient product that is competitive both in terms of performance and cost, not just in India, but globally. It has to get a supply chain in place. Getting all this right the first time is critical as it needs to scale up fast to ensure an optimal return on investment. At the same time, it has to achieve all of this without losing focus on its lead-acid business. For good reason—because that is its core business, and one that is doing rather well.