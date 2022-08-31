OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Battery makers’ earnings look more resilient than EV makers’

Battery makers’ earnings may be more resilient than those of electric-vehicle manufacturers amid elevated commodity prices, given that the latter face stiffer competition and are more sensitive to economic slowdown, says Marco Giubin, Manulife Investment Management senior portfolio manager for equities.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout