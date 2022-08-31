Battery makers’ earnings look more resilient than EV makers’
Battery makers are more insulated from potential slowdown because they can tap into another growth engine like energy-storage systems
Battery makers’ earnings may be more resilient than those of electric-vehicle manufacturers amid elevated commodity prices, given that the latter face stiffer competition and are more sensitive to economic slowdown, says Marco Giubin, Manulife Investment Management senior portfolio manager for equities.
“If discretionary consumption is going to be affected negatively, auto is usually the first thing that people cut back on because it is a very large-ticket item, and so it can be very sensitive to the economic cycle," Mr. Giubin told Dow Jones Newswires in a recent interview.
However, battery makers are relatively more insulated from any potential economic slowdown or recession because they can tap into another growth engine like energy-storage systems, he said.
Prices of key battery materials, including lithium, nickel and cobalt have also come off their peaks earlier this year or stabilized, while battery makers have increased selling prices.
This means “we’re going to see some margin alleviation for producers of batteries," Mr. Giubin said. But the same may not be said about EV makers because of how fragmented the sector is, he added.
“The automotive market, even before electric vehicles, was a very competitive marketplace, and with the introduction of EVs it’s only getting more competitive," Mr. Giubin said, adding price competition could be a problem for EV makers.
Among EV makers which have recently reported second-quarter results, XPeng Inc.’s vehicle margin fell to 9.1% from 10.4% in the first quarter, which the Chinese company said was due to higher battery costs. This led XPeng’s net loss for the quarter to widen to 2.70 billion yuan ($390.9 million) from CNY1.19 billion a year earlier.
By contrast, battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. reported an 82% rise in first-half net profit to CNY8.17 billion. Its gross profit margin improved to 21.8% in the second quarter from 14.5% in the first, mainly due to higher battery prices, according to a research report by HSBC.
Mr. Giubin said he also likes battery makers as they could be beneficiaries of a push by governments globally to decarbonize their economies.
“With the increased adoption of renewables globally, and the increased cost competitiveness of batteries as an energy-storage solution, there’ll be some pretty explosive growth" in the energy-storage system sector, Mr. Giubin said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.