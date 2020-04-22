Battery manufacturer Amara Raja resumes operations partially

Mumbai: The maker of Amaron batteries, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (ARBL), said Tuesday that it has partially commenced manufacturing operations after notification from the government of India and the government of Andhra Pradesh allowing partial exit from the lockdown.

“All businesses in the Amara Raja Group are getting into partial operations in a phased manner adhering to all the necessary health and safety guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments and ensuring complete compliance of the SOPs or standard operating procedures," the company said in a statement.

Amara Raja Group has business interests across production of lead acid batteries, power conversion products, precision components, and electronic manufacturing services, among others.

It said that the group has chalked out an action plan for resuming its partial operations with a detailed SOP that lays down the Covid-19 guidelines for its employees returning back to work.

The SOP asks employees to observe five important aspects, including social distancing, screening and monitoring, disinfection and sanitization, containment plan and prevention and awareness.

The company said in a note that its new guidelines include radical behavioral changes across all aspects such as usage of transport, cafeteria, amenities, common areas, and inside the plant, offices and field locations.

“Post the notification issued by the government allowing partial operation, our teams have collaborated and put together a robust system in place to commence our operations and at the same time safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees," said Amara Raja Group Vice Chairman, Jay Galla.

“Our SOP details out the new way of life aspects that include behaviour at workplace, the guidelines we need to follow right from starting from home to work and back."

The company said it had earlier constituted a group corporate taskforce to plan actions during the virus crisis. The taskforce includes senior leadership and medical professionals for evaluating the operating environment, guidelines released by the central and state government and devise a sustainable strategy for resumption of operations post Covid-19.