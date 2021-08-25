MUMBAI: Battery Smart, a battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers, on Wednesday announced a partnership with GoMechanic, a network of tech enabled car service and spares centres.

Through the partnership, Battery Smart will set up battery swapping stations in 100+ GoMechanic garages across India, with the first one live in west Delhi.

Operationalised in June last year, Battery Smart has a partner-led model that has allowed the company to scale efficiently.

The company currently has 450 active vehicles, completes 1,500 swaps daily, and has powered 3 million emission-free kms till date. With 71 swapping stations located across the Delhi-NCR region, the partnership with GoMechanic will help boost Battery Smart’s operations across the country, while addressing one of the major deterrents of EV adoption – lack of charging/swapping infrastructure.

“We aim to revolutionise the EV sector by building mutually beneficial partnerships with leaders in the automobile and mobility space. GoMechanic has 600+ workshops across 35 cities and has aggressive growth plans," said Pulkit Khurana, co-Founder of Battery Smart, adding that their centres will serve as vital points for our customers to get vehicle maintenance, retrofitting and access to spare parts. "This partnership will also enable us to quickly scale our swapping stations at key garages across territories," he said

Battery Smart says it aims to make adoption of electric mobility simple, economical, and accessible by targeting to have a swapping station in every square km area in the Delhi-NCR region. With the government’s support and focus to register 500,000 electric vehicles in Delhi by 2024, and have one charging station in every 3km radius, this partnership comes at an opportune time.

"There are several synergies between Battery Smart and us, as we both are looking to enable EV adoption by establishing a dense EV ecosystem consisting of swapping or charging, retrofitment and maintenance services, and this partnership with a leading player focused on battery swapping will empower us to do just that," said Suyash Kumar, VP-operations and expansion, GoMechanic.

