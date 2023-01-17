Battery swapping player Gogoro signs $2.5 bn MoU with Maha govt, scouts OEM partners in India

NEW DELHI :Even as government think tank Niti Aayog moves to finalize a policy for battery swapping in the country, Taiwan-based battery swapping service provider & electric two-wheeler maker Gogoro is partnering with the state of Maharashtra & two-wheeler & three-wheeler chassis maker Belrise Industries to construct a $2.5 billion battery swapping infrastructure over eight years, which will be the largest such system in the world. Gogoro will look to raise funding from large external investors and infrastructure funds to for this undertaking. "The infrastructure will provide open access for various purposes, including battery swapping for electric vehicles, shared mobility, demand response services, distributed energy storage and smart agriculture. Gogoro already has a partnership with the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp & is scouting to work with more OEMs as its swap stations and battery pack solutions go on-stream. The state of Maharashtra signed the non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gogoro & Belrise in Davos on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum meet on Tuesday.

