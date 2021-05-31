Battle brews over banning natural gas to homes
- Cities are considering measures to phase out gas hookups amid climate concerns, spurring some states to outlaw such prohibitions
A growing fight is unfolding across America as cities concerned about climate change consider phasing out natural gas for home cooking and heating.
Major cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and New York have either enacted or proposed measures to ban or discourage the use of the fossil fuel in new homes and buildings, two years after Berkeley, Calif., passed the first such prohibition in the U.S. in 2019.
