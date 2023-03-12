Battle for Dish TV control nears end1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: The 18-month fight between the largest shareholder and Subhash Chandra for control of Dish TV India Ltd has now entered the last lap after the country’s third-largest satellite television provider agreed to induct two independent directors recommended by Yes Bank Ltd on its board.
