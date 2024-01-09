Companies
Battle for Religare: Regulator enters the picture
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 09 Jan 2024, 11:30 PM IST
Summary
- In a 20 December letter, Sebi sought wide-ranging information from both REL and the Burman entities on all events leading up to the open offer and after.
MUMBAI : The battle for Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) has taken a new turn, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) beginning an inquiry into a sale of shares by chairperson Rashmi Saluja immediately before the Burman family announced an open offer for the financial services conglomerate.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less