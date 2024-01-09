Battle for Religare: Regulator enters the picture

In its letter, Sebi has asked for “complete details of all the persons involved (from both Burman group side and REL side) in the discussion such as their complete names, their PANs, their personal and official mobile and landline numbers, emails addresses, bank account details, residential addresses during last 3 years. Same details also to be provided for their immediate relatives including spouse, children, parents, brother/ sisters and their spouses (even if PANs are not available, their names to provided) as per SEBI (PIT) Regulations." PIT refers to Sebi’s Prohibition of Insider Trading rules.