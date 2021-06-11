Battlefield, FIFA source code up for sale on underground hacking forums

“Proprietary source code getting leaked is definitely not good news. This is serious IP theft where hackers are able to harvest precious information in their hands; being able to see the inner workings of a game, exploit security gaps, and even reverse-engineer games for malicious purposes. Besides the loss of reputation from the leak and intellectual property loss, the impacted companies also suffer huge monetary loss both from investments made and future revenue," said Prakash Bell, Head of Customer Success, Regional SE Lead, Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC.