Battlegrounds Mobile India to start pre-registration from 18 May

NEW DELHI : Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, on Friday announced the official pre-registration date for Battlegrounds Mobile India game which will go live on 18 May.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the new version of banned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, for India, which will be a multi-player game meant for mobile phones.

Krafton said specific rewards will be available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

To pre-register, one has to visit the Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register" button, and their rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

"Krafton’s brand new game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. We request players to stay tuned, stay masked and stay safe, for additional details on the pre-registration rewards. The game will be available exclusively to play in India only," said Krafton in a statement.

Earlier, the company said Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its own esports ecosystem in the country, including tournaments and leagues. Krafton will also add a series of India-specific in-game events at launch.

Experts believe that the new version of popular PUBG Mobile game is expected to further boost the growing esports space in India benefiting multiple stakeholders, including gamers, esports platforms as well as content creators.

Tarun Gupta, founder of esports platform Ultimate Battle said that Battlegrounds India, a PUBG Mobile variant's India launch has been highly anticipated in recent months.

"At Ultimate Battle, we are excited to hear about this and will be adding Battlegrounds India on the platform as soon as it launches. We forecast to see the downloads cross the one million mark in the first week of the launch. We will also be including Battlegrounds Mobile India in our All India Esports League, which will be rolling out shortly," he added.

