Bavarian Nordic reports encouraging data for covid-19 vaccine candidate

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic AS said Monday it has recorded strong preclinical results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2.

“The latest data confirm the previous strong immunogenicity results already published, and further demonstrate a protective efficacy from vaccination post-challenge with SARS-CoV-2," it said.

The planned first-in-human trial of the vaccine is expected to start shortly at Radhoud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands.

“While several vaccines have now been approved and widely distributed to help fight the global pandemic, the durability and breadth of protection against emerging variants currently remains unknown and highlights the need to still prioritize the development of the next generation of Covid-19 vaccines," said Bavarian Nordic Chief Executive Paul Chaplin.

Radhoud University Medical Centre is sponsor of the study. The medical centre is one of the members of the PREVENT-nCoV consortium which is funded by a Horizon 2020 EU grant to rapidly advance ABNCoV2 into the clinic.

The PREVENT-nCoV consortium members are AdaptVac, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Leiden University Medical Center, the Institute for Tropical Medicine at University of Tubingen, the Radboud University Medical Center, the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at University of Copenhagen, and the Laboratory of Virology at Wageningen University.





