Bavarian Nordic reports encouraging data for covid-19 vaccine candidate
- Danish biotechnology company records strong preclinical results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic AS said Monday it has recorded strong preclinical results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2.
“The latest data confirm the previous strong immunogenicity results already published, and further demonstrate a protective efficacy from vaccination post-challenge with SARS-CoV-2," it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.