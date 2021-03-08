Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bavarian Nordic reports encouraging data for covid-19 vaccine candidate

Bavarian Nordic reports encouraging data for covid-19 vaccine candidate

A lab technician tests material inside a fume cabinet during Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test processing at a laboratory in the Dunkeld suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Scientists are concerned the South Africa coronavirus strain could be far more widespread in the U.K. than test results show, threatening plans to start lifting lockdown once vaccines have been deployed. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Dominic Chopping, The Wall Street Journal

  • Danish biotechnology company records strong preclinical results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic AS said Monday it has recorded strong preclinical results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2.

“The latest data confirm the previous strong immunogenicity results already published, and further demonstrate a protective efficacy from vaccination post-challenge with SARS-CoV-2," it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.