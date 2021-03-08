Bavarian Nordic reports encouraging data for covid-19 vaccine candidate

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic AS said Monday it has recorded strong preclinical results for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2.

“The latest data confirm the previous strong immunogenicity results already published, and further demonstrate a protective efficacy from vaccination post-challenge with SARS-CoV-2," it said.

