Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Baxter is in advanced talks to buy Hill-Rom for about $10 billion

Baxter is in advanced talks to buy Hill-Rom for about $10 billion

Premium
File photo
1 min read . 06:43 PM IST CARA LOMBARDO, The Wall Street Journal

  • Takeover could value Hill-Rom at around $150 a share

Baxter International Inc. is in advanced talks to buy medical-equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for around $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Baxter International Inc. is in advanced talks to buy medical-equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for around $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal that values Hill-Rom at around $150 a share could be reached by midweek assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the people said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A deal that values Hill-Rom at around $150 a share could be reached by midweek assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the people said.

The talks follow an earlier bid from Baxter worth $144 a share that Hill-Rom rebuffed. Hill-Rom shares jumped in late July on news of that bid and have remained elevated, closing Friday at $132.90. Hill-Rom currently has a market capitalization of nearly $9 billion. Baxter’s is around $37 billion.

Chicago-based Hill-Rom, founded in 1915, makes medical gear such as hospital beds and patient-monitoring devices.

Baxter is a medical-technology company based in Deerfield, Ill., that focuses on areas including critical care, nutrition and surgical products.

There has been a boom in healthcare merger activity this year as companies in the industry jockey for scale and other benefits that deals bring, in many cases taking advantage of elevated stock prices used as currency.

They have struck $399 billion of takeover deals in the U.S. so far this year, more than double last year’s pace, according to Dealogic.

In June, a group of private-equity firms reached a deal to acquire Medline Industries Inc. that values that closely held medical-supply company at more than $30 billion. If completed, it would be the largest leveraged buyout since the 2008-09 financial crisis. Then, earlier in August, healthcare-software firm Inovalon Holdings Inc. agreed to be sold to a group of private-equity firms for more than $6 billion.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China limits children's online gaming to three hours a week

Premium

US unlikely to maintain diplomatic presence in Afghanis ...

Premium

In covid battle, urban middle class reposes trust in Ayurveda

Premium

Rich friends who helped Evergrande tycoon count their losses

Overall U.S. deal activity has roughly tripled so far this year to nearly $2 trillion as the economy bounces back from the pandemic-triggered slowdown.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!