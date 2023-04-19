Bay Capital debuts its first-ever open-ended AIF, aims to mark AUM of Rs. 5000 Cr in 5 years

Bay Capital debuts its first-ever open-ended AIF, aims to mark AUM of Rs. 5000 Cr in 5 years2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:39 PM IST
- The Bay Capital India Leaders Fund is the first equity, long-only, Category III open-ended AIF to be established by Bay Capital Investment Advisors Private Limited, an investment manager with a particular emphasis on India.
The Bay Capital India Leaders Fund is the first equity, long-only, Category III open-ended AIF to be established by Bay Capital Investment Advisors Private Limited, an investment manager with a particular emphasis on India. In five years, the fund aims to amass an AUM of Rs. 5000 crore. Bay Capital Investment Advisors said the fund invests in businesses with a long-term vision and is best suited for investors with patient capital and who believe in the India growth story.
