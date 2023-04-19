Bay Capital debuts its first-ever open-ended AIF, aims to mark AUM of Rs. 5000 Cr in 5 years

The Bay Capital India Leaders Fund is the first equity, long-only, Category III open-ended AIF to be established by Bay Capital Investment Advisors Private Limited, an investment manager with a particular emphasis on India. In five years, the fund aims to amass an AUM of Rs. 5000 crore. Bay Capital Investment Advisors said the fund invests in businesses with a long-term vision and is best suited for investors with patient capital and who believe in the India growth story.

In line with this, Bay has also introduced the Bay Capital Opportunities Portfolio, a specialised portfolio management scheme. Since its founding in 2006, Bay Capital has built a solid reputation for investing in both public and private markets and has a track record of guiding overseas institutional investors.

By making investments in up to 30 different companies, the Bay Capital India Leaders Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The portfolio will make an effort to concentrate on companies with a high-quality franchise, a solid system of corporate governance, and a sustained high ROCE. Utilising four key themes—consumption, digitization, financialization, and i-outsourcing—the fund aims to contribute to the India story. The recently established AIF is independent of industries and market capitalizations and has the ability to pick and buy stocks from late-stage pre-IPO companies. To further control expense ratios, the fund will avoid cyclically volatile sectors including infrastructure, energy, commodities, and real estate and concentrate on low portfolio turnover.

Launching the AIF, Mr. Ritwick Ghoshal, Managing Partner and CEO, Bay Capital said, “We at Bay Capital, invest in franchises led by quality management teams that are market leaders, who have strong competitive advantages, possess deep, entrenched moats that can translate into consistent compounded earnings. We look for companies having high returns on capital and that generate cash flows over the long term."

Mr. Ghoshal also added, “The Bay Capital team has generated a successful track record in both public and private growth equities and will continue to focus not only on capital preservation but also compounding returns by investing in a concentrated portfolio of market leading companies with quality management teams for decades to come."

Also serving as an advisor to Bay Capital Partners is Bay Capital Investment Advisors. The Bay Capital India Fund, a fund formed in 2014 by Bay Capital Partners, a company with offices in Mauritius and London, with an AUM of more than $700 million at the moment. An advisory board made up of eminent international specialists and decision-makers, Bay Capital possesses excellent research skills, extensive ecosystem access, and these advantages. The fund provides assistance to North American organisations, notably endowments, pension plans, healthcare systems, and family offices.