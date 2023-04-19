Bay Capital debuts its first-ever open-ended AIF, aims to mark AUM of Rs. 5000 Cr in 5 years

By making investments in up to 30 different companies, the Bay Capital India Leaders Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth. The portfolio will make an effort to concentrate on companies with a high-quality franchise, a solid system of corporate governance, and a sustained high ROCE. Utilising four key themes—consumption, digitization, financialization, and i-outsourcing—the fund aims to contribute to the India story. The recently established AIF is independent of industries and market capitalizations and has the ability to pick and buy stocks from late-stage pre-IPO companies. To further control expense ratios, the fund will avoid cyclically volatile sectors including infrastructure, energy, commodities, and real estate and concentrate on low portfolio turnover.

